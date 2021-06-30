Subaru Forester
Pool

DN2

Prime

My Toyota Runx has served me well, it’s time to let it go...

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • The Mazda suffers from lack of obsequiousness as far as spare parts go.
  • You are not a car dealer and you will never recover the outlay you placed towards the acquisition, unless you commercialise the vehicle.

Hello Baraza,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Which is a worthy replacement?

  2. Apartheid racial classification laws scrapped 30 years ago

  3. Home Engineer: Covid-19 has made school negotiable for children

  4. Artist takes pride in her ancestry

  5. Graffiti art spreads all over Nairobi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.