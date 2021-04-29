Waterfalls Inn, a worthwhile getaway from the city

I have spent a lot of time indoors over the past few months, and it was getting to me. I really needed to beat cabin fever last weekend and as usual I headed to Twitter, which is turning out to be the favourite search engine to check what options I have within Nairobi.

There were several options that were appealing in Kitengela and Athi River, but with the construction that's going on along Mombasa Road, I have intentionally been avoiding venture into that side of town. So I was never going to consider those two options, at least not at the moment.

Then I stumbled on Waterfalls Inn in Tigoni, which looked wonderful. A quick check on Google Maps revealed it was only 26 km away from the hustle and bustle of Nairobi.

Waterfalls Inn Tigoni picnic site is located in Tigoni, Limuru, Kiambu County. Tigoni is nestled 2,500m above sea level in a rural highland setting, about 45 minutes drive from Nairobi's CBD.

A signpost at Waterfalls Inn in Tigoni, Limuru, Kiambu County. Photo credit: Amina Wako | Nation Media Group

I quickly packed lunch and my Maasai shuka. I really needed a quick getaway to clear my head and breathe some fresh air.

And off I went!

From town through Kiambu Road into Kiambu Town to Githunguri. The area is well known for its beautiful rolling landscapes with carpet-like tea plantations

Breathtaking views

The area is well known for its beautiful rolling landscapes with carpet-like tea plantations.

The road from Githunguri to Limuru town is so scenic, I was already feeling better even before I got there. The views are breathtaking!

Waterfalls Inn Tigoni, a quick, good getaway

From Limuru I branched into Tigoni and after around 15 minutes I was at Waterfalls Inn, thanks to Google Maps, which did not disappoint.

The picnic site is set on a hill overlooking the Nairobi skyline and the Highlands of Limuru.

Entrance to the facility is just Sh450 per adult and Sh200 for children. However, if you are carrying your own drinks, you'll have to pay corkage fees (a charge made by restaurants and hotels for serving wine that has been brought in by a customer).

Signage at the entrance of the picnic site at Waterfalls Inn in Tigoni, Limuru, Kiambu County. Photo credit: Amina Wako | Nation Media Group

The restaurant itself doesn't look good but the walk to the waterfall itself is therapeutic. The waterfall is down the hill, a 5-10 minutes descend.

I say it’s therapeutic because of the melodic sounds of chirping birds and the magical sound of flowing water from afar. The entire footpath leading to the waterfall is lined with tall trees.

The tree-line footpath that leads to the waterfall at Waterfalls Inn in Tigoni, Limuru, Kiambu County. Photo credit: Amina Wako | Nation Media Group

At the waterfall I met families members enjoying the moment as they watched the water hitting the huge stones beneath while others played in the water. It was a marvelous scene!

The waterfall is surrounded by a beautiful dense green vegetation. A few wooden benches and dead stumps have also been set near the waterfall.

Because I had not carried an extra cloth to change, I sat on one of the wooden bench and watched as children and adults played in the water.

This brought back my childhood memories during the raining season when I would run barefoot in the rains and just dance - definitely when mum was not home.

After about an hour I ascended to the top of the hill and to say the truth, it’s not an easy task.

A stunning view of the rolling landscape from the picnic site at Waterfalls Inn in Tigoni, Limuru, Kiambu County. Photo credit: Amina Wako | Nation Media Group

Off the waterfall, there are nice picnic sites around the facility and about two or three groups of people were seated eating and chatting away as they watched the Nairobi skyline from far away.

However, the facility seems neglected. There's need to have dust bins around the trails, what with the eyesore of litter thrown all over during my visit.

That said, this was an afternoon well spent and I drove back home through the Tigoni-Banana-Ruaka-Limuru road route, which is however less scenic.