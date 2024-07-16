Pictures that speak unfathomable words

We have all seen these pictures. These pictures tell more than a thousand unfathomable words. Words like gruesome. Genocidal.

Horrific. Horrific pictures of dehumanised human bodies that should never be associated with a so-called Christian nation.

These pictures should make every man engage in deep reflection. And introspection. And then some. Because these pictures are, but for the grace of God, those of every human reading this.

These pictures should rob even a man who has narcolepsy of sleep. These pictures should stop us from sleeping on the job. And that job is guarding our hard-earned democracy. These pictures should wake us the hell up.

Wake up every man and smell the stench of rotting human flesh. Why? Because this is one stench that never fades. Time does not kill it. Neither do top-shelf air fresheners or the strongest fans. The only thing that will pacify this stench, which reaches high heavens, is honest-to-goodness national repentance.

These pictures should make every man's blood boil. Boil with righteous anger. Anger that will not drive men to sin, though, but make them demand that every lost pint of blood be accounted for.

Raw national mourning and exorcism

If men’s blood does not boil, spilled innocent blood will demand vengeance. “Vengeance is mine,” says God. Folks, human blood speaks. Human blood speaks in a guttural gut-wrenching tone, echoing for eternity, and breaking God's heart, causing His wrath to be poured on perpetrators.

These pictures should give every man nightmares. Nightmares that will interrupt our night and daydreams, and make us - like the possessed man of Gadarenes - scream at our tormenting territorial demons. Our tormenting territorial demons should cause us to lose all inhibition and, in broad daylight in public, wear sackcloth and sit on ashes and have real and raw national mourning and exorcism.

These pictures should, like a red-hot skewer through butter, pierce every man's conscience. Pierce every man's conscience and break stone-cold countenances into smithereens. And, after this transformation occurs, we will stop anointing demigods and touting tyrannical types.

These pictures should make every man speak up. Speak up and say, “Enough is enough”. Enough with the silence, for every upright man must declare: “Halt, Herod. Not under my watch.”

These pictures should make every man stand up for what's right. What's right should never be bargained. It is sacrosanct.

These pictures should cause every man to make better-informed choices. Better informed choices are the difference between falling for hot air or pursuing possible aspirations. And these aspirations are what make a proud and prosperous nation.

Shielded and defended every citizen

These pictures should remind every man that it's not a matter of us versus them.

These pictures should make every man concerned. Deeply concerned because of the monsters we have transmogrified into. Fact; the souls in these pictures were not mauled by wild animals or freak unavoidable accidents, but by men; a species that knows better.

A species that's immensely advanced and should know crossing the red line often spells doom or damnation.

These pictures should rob every man of peace. Peace can reign only after justice has shielded and defended every citizen. No man should peaceably go on with his life after seeing these pictures.

These pictures should be irrevocably embedded in every man's hard drive by the Creator. The Creator should embed them till they will be the only images we see every time we blink. And every time we blink we will be cured of our national disease; selective amnesia.