Pawrenting: Your family dog apes your children: study

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Maryanne Gicobi

What you need to know:

  • The researchers picked different dogs, untrained dogs that are just pets and put them in a warehouse-like space.
  • They then took children, most of whom had a developmental disability, to study with their family dog.
  • The children were then asked to follow pathways marked with tapes, pausing at times, without touching or talking to the dogs.

A study done recently has shown an interesting relationship between a pet and its owners’ children. It revealed that dogs move in sync with the children than other family members. The study found out that a family dog apes their movements with those of the children they live with.
The study titled Dog–human behavioural synchronization: Family dogs synchronize their behaviour with child family members published in February 2021 by Oregon State University showed that a pet dog moved when the accompanying child moved and remained still when the child stopped moving.
This shows the emotional bond that a child and pets have and show how children and dogs learn to read each other’s body language. It also points to how the relationship between the two affects the emotional development of children brought up with pets.

