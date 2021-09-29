Pawrenting: How to build a pet care business

By  Maryanne Gicobi

What you need to know:

  • Pet food is another lucrative business.
  • Although there are several dry pet food in supermarkets, most do not stock the wet foods pets prefer.
  • You can start with getting unpopular meat with humans like chicken heads, necks and legs from the slaughter places.

There are several ways an aspiring entrepreneur can make money from pets. The intangible pleasure of their companionship arguably offsets the financial costs borne by those who keep pets. Therefore, it can be easy to get coins from people who own pets.
Further, most of the pet businesses are nearly unexplored here in Kenya, offering you a chance to enter a market that is not crowded.

