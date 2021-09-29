Pawrenting: How to build a pet care business

There are several ways an aspiring entrepreneur can make money from pets. The intangible pleasure of their companionship arguably offsets the financial costs borne by those who keep pets. Therefore, it can be easy to get coins from people who own pets.

Further, most of the pet businesses are nearly unexplored here in Kenya, offering you a chance to enter a market that is not crowded.

Pet sitting

Take for example, pet sitting. In the West, the combination of increasing dog ownership and long working hours has spawned a growing number of professional dog walking and sitting services. Although we have pet owners who may seek it, this business is not very popular in Kenya, especially when travelling. Most will usually call upon a pet boarding facility to take care of their four-legged companion or request a friend to look after the animal.

However, some pet owners who may have had an unpleasant experience with a boarding facility may prefer getting a pet sitter. It is an option that is attractive to pet owners, and you can specialise in that business.



Another business that one can consider is pet grooming which you can combine with daycare for pets, especially dogs.

This involves cleaning the animal from trimming their nails, cleaning their ears, brushing their teeth and removing tear marks from the eyes, giving them a good wash and trimming their fur. This business can be combined with a dog daycare centre and a boarding facility. You will need sufficient space for this.



Pet food

Pet food is another lucrative business. Although there are several dry pet food in supermarkets, most do not stock the wet foods pets prefer. You can start with getting unpopular meat with humans like chicken heads, necks and legs from the slaughter places.

Package it well and sell it to pet owners. For higher margins, pre-boil some of them and sell them at a higher price than raw ones.

The other business you can consider is having a pet accessories shop, where you sell pet toys, their food, leashes, feeding bowls, beds, cages and everything associated with pets.

If you have an Airbnb in a place with a compound or ample space, consider allowing pets and adding a margin to your prices.

Many pet owners are always looking to go for vacations with their pets but are always limited in facilities that allow pets.

The above are just a few of the areas you can venture into; there are so many other businesses you can tap into in the pet world. Remember, just like any other business, always do due diligence before investing your hard-earned money.