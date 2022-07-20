Of men who steal elections

When a man steals an election, he is stealing from his kith and kin.

He may think he is stealing from his political competitor, but there’s more to it than meets his selfish self-serving eyes.

An election is not a competition between two or more political camps, but a process that, ideally, is supposed to usher people to better their lot in life.

At the centre of an election are the lives and livelihoods of folks, some of who are related to the man who steals an election.

So, when a man steals an election, he is robbing his folks of a better deal.

When a man steals an election, he is subverting the supreme will of the people. This crime is akin to treason.

Such a man is an enemy of the people. Such a man should not be celebrated but condemned.

In the olden days, this crime was dealt with using the full force of the law, so as to deter others from even thinking about it.

When a man steals an election, he is stealing from God. “Vox populi, vox Dei”.

That is Latin for; the voice of the people is the voice of God. This means the man who steals an election is committing an exercise in futility.

Can a man steal from God? In answer, I can hear heaven laughing derisively.

When a man steals an election, he is setting himself up for a comeuppance.

When he is stealing, he is blinded by his selfish ambition, and he can’t see further than the ultimate prize before his eyes.

He may think he has got away with it, but it will only be a matter of time before he gets his just desserts.

What’s worse, he may bequeath a curse to his generations.

When a man steals an election, he is stealing from himself.

Look, the competitor you stole from won people’s hearts because they had better plans or was in a vehicle that most of the electorate preferred.

]Maybe, the plans they had would have immensely benefited you or your supporters.

Or, conversely, they would have had a catastrophic failure, which would have put you in good stead with the electorate.

When a man steals an election, he is stealing the future of the nation.

An election determines a nation’s future for a specific period of time.

What happens when a man steals an election is, that even if his plans were seemingly better than his competitor’s, he has made the electorate backwards because he did not give his competitor their rightful opportunity to implement their plans.

When a man steals an election, he is parading his cowardice in public.

If you cannot lose gracefully, then you are a coward.

The stronger man is he who concedes defeat, however hurting it is and embarks on the next legit plan of action to better himself and his chances, next time around.

When a man steals an election, he is showing people what he will do once he acquires the instruments of power; loot.

I mean, you cannot steal to get power, then, suddenly, become a saint. When a man steals an election, he is showing us what’s really in his heart; not serving people, but fulfilling his selfish interests.

When a man steals an election, prepare yourself for a season of plunder and pillage.

When a man steals an election, he is telling us he is dead inside. Such a man has no conscience. He is telling us he will use hooks and crooks to get what he wants.