Mombasa to host national film and drama festival

Mombasa County is set to host the 61st edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival.

Kenya National Drama and Film Festival Executive Secretary James Indimuli told Nation yesterday the festival will be held at Shimo la Tewa School, Shanzu Teachers Training College and Sheikh Khalifa School.

The festival will start on April 20 and end on April 29, under the theme “Fostering Digital Transformation Through Theatre and Film”. There will be gala performances on April 27 and 28. A State concert will be held at State House, Mombasa, on April 29.

At the Central and Eastern Region Drama Festival held at Kenyatta University Kitui Campus yesterday, Mt Kenya University (MKU) were victorious in the play, narrative and spoken word categories. MKU play “Roses of Blood” directed by Regan Ochoo brought out the aspect of jealousy and feminism, with a brother killing his sister due to jealousy because their father loving her more than him. Their winning spoken word skit, written and directed by Stephen Malala, brought out the effects of domestic violence on the family, where a father kills the mother and further molests the step-daughter.

The narrative talks about the effects of social media where a young woman uses a friend's photo as her profile picture to solicit money from men, sparking a conflict between the two friends.

St. Paul's University won in solo verse, choral verse, modern dance and cultural creative dance.

Other institutions that performed at the fate included Kenyatta University Kitui campus, Jpomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Zetech University, Kenya Methodist University-Nairobi, Thika School of Medical and Health Sciences.