Schools impress at Mathioya sub-county drama festival

Various schools put their best foot forward during the sub-county drama festivals held recently as traditional powerhouses took the crown in some categories.

In Mathioya sub-county, the festival was held at Kiru Boys Mixed Day Secondary in Muranga County. A cultural dance by Kiriko Secondary which was advocating for political tolerance, captured the attention of the audience.

The dance urged for peace before, during and after elections. The soloists were Caroline Wambui, Purity Njeri and Lucy Wairimu, and the choreographer was GG Gachanja, the school’s deputy principal and a veteran drama producer. The dance is produced by Peter Njung’e. Gachanja is known for scripting various winning items. He is currently the deputy principal at Kiriko Secondary and the secretary of the drama festival in Murang’a. Gachanja, who is also the Central region’s drama and film secretary, said the regional drama and film festival will be held at Tumutumu Girls on March 28-31.

In attendance was the Mathioya sub-county director of education, Ms Mary Kamurwa.

In the creative cultural dramatised dance, Kiriko Mixed Day Secondary carried the day. Other winning institutions were Kiriaini Girls (choral verse and solo verse) and Njumbi High (modern dance).

In the Rongo sub-county drama festivals, Kanga High were the winners in the play category followed by Oyugi Ogango. Kanga also emerged top in the oral narrative category and in the solo verse. In the choral verse, Oyugi Ogango impressed the most as Kanga came second. Other winners were Koderobara (modern dance), Oyugi Ogango (spoken word and cultural creative dance), and Kameji (stand-up comedy).

In the Ugenya sub-county festivals, Ukwala Boys took the crown in the play category followed by Ndenga Secondary. Sega Girls bagged the top honours in the choral verse as Ndenga Secondary took the top honours in the choral verse.