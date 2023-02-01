Just a man: You have 100 billion soldiers on your side

It is the biggest army in the world. And its job is to fight, to death, for one person. This army is composed of 100 billion trained soldiers who move more stealthily than any covert war machine ever created by man.

The army I am talking about is white blood cells. This got me thinking when I saw a short YouTube clip about how these soldiers go out of their way to defend human beings from diseases. In the clip, the blood was outside the body, but the white blood cells were still frantically fighting for this person’s dear life. That’s what they are wired to do, regardless of whether the blood is inside or outside the body. I guess they continue fighting long after we have given up the ghost.

I believe our intricate anatomy is supposed to, not just make live as trouble-free as possible, but also teach us lessons. My 100 billion soldiers teach me that, when it’s one of those days and friends are a no-show, I am never alone.

When we are going through tough times, we are often tempted to look for outside help. And though this is good, I am starting to think that, if we look inwardly, we would realise that we have all the help in the world. When we are fixated on the help we can see and touch, at the expense of our unseen highly trained allies, we can lose the battle, especially if we feel people are not in our corner.

My 100 billion soldiers teach me that, if my health is failing and people have declined to support me, I should kick into beast mode. Depression is one of the loneliest holes a man can sink in. You may share your issue with friends, but only a few will check on you. No wonder many men slowly die inwardly – before they decide to end it – while in the company of friends.

If I knew I had this overwhelming and unanimous support when I was battling depression, I would have fought differently. I would have fought from the position of the victor, not a vanquished. I would have soldiered on and kicked the doggone depression where the sun doesn’t shine.

My 100 billion soldiers teach me that I’m not a hapless victim, who is at the mercy of situations and sicknesses. At times, we let go of hope because we think we are victims of generational curses. Or that we are children of a lesser god. We reason that there is nothing no body – or our body – can do about the fight inside and outside our being.

Even when they are outside the body and are totally outnumbered, our soldiers never resort to the victim mentality. They fight until all the fight is gone from them. The only time they give up is when they die; not when they are outnumbered or are outside their normal environment.

My 100 billion soldiers teach me about soldiering on, even when the fight’s gone from me and it seems like I am about to flat-line.

If you are battling a disease, I want you to know you are not alone. If you are in a hospital bed, please know that there are 100 billion soldiers assigned to you, who will keep fighting tooth and nail for your life. Unbeknownst to you, those who are for you are more than the enemies against you. And this applies both physically and spiritually.