I will not rest until I find my birth mother

By  Joseph Openda

  • Fanta Jallow has never set her eyes on her mother since she was born almost three decades ago and has very little information about her whereabouts.
  • She knows her task is herculean, but she says she is ready for a fine-tooth comb search over the next 50 days. 

As the sun dips into the horizon tomorrow, Fanta Jallow will be arriving in Kenya for the first time in her life, to search for a mother she never knew she had. 

