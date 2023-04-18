I need a mechanic that can bring my Mercedes back to life

Hello Gavin,

A mechanic messed up my Mercedes and I'm reluctant to give it to another mechanic.

Can you recommend a garage other than the main agent who could bring my car back to life?

- AE

What is the problem and where is the car? The main agent should be your best bet, at least for a thorough diagnosis even if you don’t ask them to do the work. If the problem is in a “specialist” domain, for instance turbo, gearbox and body repair, Google the options in your area, otherwise, for general work, ask motoring friends in your neighbourhood who they use and whether they are happy with the quality of service and work they get. Kenya has a number of very good workshops, but they may be hundreds of kilometres from your location.

Check-Engine warning lights can be both a blessing and a pain in the neck. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Hello,

I appreciate your good topics. Please assist me. Immediately after service, my Toyota Prado diesel 2.8 showed check engine sign and traction control on the dashboard. Computer diagnosis hasn’t helped and the signs keep coming back when restarting the vehicle. Disconnecting and reconnecting the battery makes the light reappear.

Mukiri





Check-Engine warning lights can be both a blessing and a pain in the neck. Because they monitor several different things, all they tell you is that “something is wrong with something.” And quite often that “something” is the warning light itself!

So, if your car has no other symptoms, and computer diagnosis does not identify a fault, and all the other dials and warning lights operate normally, and there is no change in the car’s sounds, smell or other behaviour, you have obeyed the “check” instruction and can probably motor on with peace of mind. During service, perhaps a mechanic bumped one of the sensor wires. If you are so inclined, have the “check” light “checked” by an electrician.

One of the most common issues with check-engine lights is when they are connected to exhaust gas monitors to comply with highly sophisticated anti-pollution regulations in some countries, not set for our fuel specifications and high altitudes…or our tendency to operate much older cars.