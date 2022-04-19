How we keep our children engaged during school breaks 

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted normal life and even necessitated a change in the academic calendar. The new school schedule has brought suffering among many parents, as they either have to look for school fees to cover the many school terms, or find ways of keeping their children engaged during long holidays.

Statistics show that there has been a surge in the use of digital devices irrespective of age, as more people rely on digital gadgets to work, study, or get entertained. This prolonged screen time has come with an increase in both mental and physical health concerns. How are parents helping their children stay out of harm’s way in a world so altered by technology and digital advancements?

Judith Oyieno, 33.

Judith, a mother of four girls aged 11, 10, eight and two, was on maternity leave at the onset of Covid-19. Despite the many uncertainties that characterised that period, she admits that her children continued to learn, grow, and develop.

She notes that lockdowns, fear of contracting Covid-19 and the suddenness of it all made the last two years an emotional and confusing time for children.

“Since my children could not go to school owing to the containment measures, I found myself battling fear of the unknown. I was so afraid of letting them play outside. Luckily the school administration saw it wise for them to continue with their curriculum online before full resumption was allowed.”

Like many parents, Judith found it hard to adjust to the new normal. Those who study child development say it is advisable for children to balance between learning and playing, and that after-school activities bear many benefits that academic learning alone can’t provide.

“I have a play centre in my house where my children and I do a lot of painting. We also learn to dance and play the recorder. The only paid for activity that we engage in is swimming.”

Judith takes her daughters for swimming training at a nearby pool where a trainer coaches them on different strokes and resilience in water, life skills, body endurance and how to be confident in your own skin. For a two-hour session, the tutor charges Sh400, and Sh6,000 per month.

“If you have ever tried swimming you will know that apart from moving or floating in water, swimming teaches a child to be self-disciplined and also to be attentive to instructions.”

Judith says that she relies on these activities to avoid long hours of media and television exposure, and also to enhance bonding and interactions within her family members. She says that spending time with her children during holiday breaks has enabled her to discover the different talents her children have.

But, she is aware that since most parents have to look for the daily bread, not all of them will have the time to enroll a child for an activity that requires their daily supervision or input, which makes many children overexposed to the media during holidays.

She advises that while it is tempting for parents to involve their children in many activities, it is important for them to find out what their children are interested in, and then pick just one or two suitable activities.

“It is wise to focus on quality over quantity,” she says.

Dominicah Maina, 32.

This mother of two boys aged 11 and seven enrolled them in a football academy and chess classes since there were no activities due to restrictions on movement and school closures.

She opines that at a time when obesity among children is a major concern, getting your child into sports is one of the best ways to keep them healthy.

“Sports will encourage physical activity. My sons love football but during the pandemic, all games and tournaments were cancelled. I believe football is important for weight loss and good interactions with their peers.”

At home, Dominicah tried different activities such as board games like chess and monopoly before they could play with others outside their home.

She has set a timetable for television time, studies and extra curriculum activities for her children.

“Extracurricular activities help improve the overall functioning of children. We only watch television on weekends for two hours after they are done with their day’s activities. On other days we watch educative programs and documentaries. My children engage in chess, tennis, taekwondo, swimming and football.”

Her children are both home schooled, so she strictly enforces the balance between academics and extra curriculum activities.

‘’The challenge most parents encounter is that though they want to spend time with their children, they still have to work. Most outdoor activities are also expensive, but I would advise parents to spend time with their children as it helps in getting to know them better outside their school routines.”

Dominicah says that engaging children in activities outside the classroom helps in building their confidence, improve their social skills and also for exposure.

‘’There is simply not enough information out there about how valuable play is. Unstructured playtime promotes social skill development, and children develop problem-solving skills,” she says and adds, “It allows them to be creative thinkers and to develop assertiveness, and they learn how to cope with negative emotions. When children get into a conflict on the playground, they have to manage their emotions and actions without the help of an adult.”

She believes that a great deal of a child’s success will depend on whether they are able to work in a team. Almost every profession requires good communication skills and knowing how to work with others.

“The sooner your child starts learning how to work in a group with their peers, the more prepared they will be for the future.”

Milkah Machuki, 35

Milkah’s two children Precious, 14, and Baraka 13, play the piano and guitar. Like many parents, she thought it would be good if her children were involved in more productive activities to minimise their use of social media and internet gadgets.

Milkah understands the importance of mindfulness and stress management especially when dealing with teenagers, so she chose activities that her children were good at and liked, not just what all the other children were doing.

“My children are age mates, so we needed an activity that would be interesting to them both. We settled on musical instruments.”

She has observed that there are certainly mental, physical and developmental benefits of involving teens in after-school activities like sports, music or arts. But, she warns that overburdening a child with many activities can do more harm than good.

She says that she only pays for music lessons, although her children also engage in cycling, storytelling sessions and board games.

“They always have holiday assignments from school and I have to strike a balance between school work and play activities. Parents should seek alternative ways to engage their children. One doesn’t have to spend money. Various churches also have activities for all age groups. Regulated screen time is important.”

Milkah says music school has boosted her children’s confidence.

“I think parents feel so pressured to prepare their children for academic success, to make them competitive in the job market and successful in their careers, that they often ignore playtime. Yet extracurricular activities provide crucial skills that any child requires to be successful,” she says.

Whereas teenage is a delicate period, young adults do best when they have structure and routine. Involvement in extracurricular activities directly correlates to improved academic, psychological, and behavioral function. Other benefits of after-school activities include learning good time management and accountability skills, and a boost in self-esteem.

“Sometimes a child may want to do a lot of different things, and it may look like too much to us parents,” she says and adds that she thinks there is value in letting them try out different things.

“If a child engages successfully in diverse activities, they are bound to learn very important time management skills in the process – things like how to get their homework done even when they are preparing for a sports contest or taking a dance class.

She notes that tuning into your child’s true talent and nurturing it, even if it is not the most popular extracurricular activity, makes them happier and healthier.

“There is no one activity that is best for every child. The most important thing is to find something your child really enjoys doing. If they do not like sports, do not enroll them in a soccer academy just because that is what all their friends are doing.”

Hellen Owala

To keep her children from watching too much TV, Hellen has enrolled them for various activities that are offered during school holidays.

“They spend their holidays learning things like music, dancing, art and craft, health matters and cooking. However, I also ensure that they get time to play and watch some age appropriate and educational TV programmes.”

The mother of three children aged 17, 13 and nine acknowledges that parents endure a lot of challenges during long holidays.

‘’Most parents are struggling to make ends meet. They have to go to work early in the morning. During the day, their children are either left alone at home or under care of house helps. Without close parental supervision, children can become undisciplined. They can spend long hours watching TV, including programmes that are bad for them.

“They can also spend their days roaming about in the estates, or interacting with peers who can influence them negatively.

She notes that her children are confident, willing to put what they have learnt into practice, perform their duties with a lot of care, and are ready to be corrected. This, she believes, is due to the balance she has established between school education and the extra activities.

She advises parents to try to closely supervise their children rather than sending them to grandparents and relatives during the holidays. She says that school holidays present a good opportunity for parents to learn more about their children’s character and behaviours.