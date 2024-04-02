Yellow line

How and why Yellow Line Laws are used and abused

You are entitled to cross that central line (whether it is solid or broken) only if it is “safe” and “necessary”. 

By  Gavin Bennet

What you need to know:

  • The law defines the position the other way around: Crossing a solid yellow line is not an offence unless it is done carelessly, recklessly or dangerously. 

