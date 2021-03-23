Mother and daughter
Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

The highs and lows of single parenting in a pandemic 

By  Karimi Gatimi  &  Maryanne Gicobi

What you need to know:

  • We salute these three remarkable single parents.
  • We hope their stories will inspire all parents, single or otherwise.

It is tough enough raising a family as a single parent, but how does one cope when the ravaging effects of a pandemic compound their circumstances?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.