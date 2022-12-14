Storage is such a central part of home decor that cannot go without being talked about. There is no homeowner that can say it has no sort of storage system, no matter how rudimentary the system is.

You will have storage – and a storage system – in your kitchen, your toilets and bathrooms, your bedroom and closet, your living and dining room…basically every space in your home. Storage containers are particularly used in the kitchen, bathroom and toilet.

As the homeowner, you don’t just want to buy storage containers for the sake of buying storage. You want to buy containers that will meet their function of organising your home (and mind) while giving you value for your money and also styling your space.

The good news is, there are a variety of storage container options out in the market that will tick all three boxes. Bad news is, you can easily make some common mistakes that will have you not checking any of these boxes.

Here are five mistakes to avoid when buying storage containers, and what to do instead

Avoid non-washable containers

Containers are exposed to daily collection of dust, fingerprints and germs from constant touching. You will need to clean them often. You must wipe the surface with a damp cotton cloth at least twice and empty the container to wash it in a basin of warm soapy water at least once a month.

That said, it is important that you buy containers with a material that is wipeable and washable. Also choose a material that does not age with this frequent maintenance. It should neither become dull and scratchy nor should it lose its lustre.

Glass, plastic and silicone are all excellent materials because they meet these criteria. So is Perspex and faux bamboo.

Any container that is made from 100-per-cent natural material should be approached with caution. An all-natural bamboo container is a no-no in the kitchen and bathroom because of the exposure to water.

1. Avoid containers that don’t complement your storage space

Another mistake to avoid is buying tall containers when your storage is short. Or buying wide when your storage is narrow. Perhaps going big when your storage is small.

2. Buy your storage containers with your space in mind

In your pantry, for example, if you have shelves that are too close together and you want to buy some storage containers for your cereals, flour and whatnot, then it is better to buy rectangular containers than to buy tall cylindrical ones.

For your dresser, it is better to buy ‘tall’ Perspex storage with little pull-out drawers, this unit can be stuffed into the furthest corner of your dresser. It can organise your jewellery and watches and makeup without taking up too much space.

3. Avoid lids with too many moving parts

Storage containers have a variety of open-and-shut mechanisms for you to choose from.

You can have your regular screw-on screw-off lids. Or just place-on-and-shut lids. Some lids are secured using a rubber lining, you simply place on the lid then gently pull it off. Others have the lock clips that are secured to the mouth of the container. For others, the lid has the wire with a secure hinge, it seals the contents of the container.

The mistake to avoid is buying lids with too many moving parts – the more frequently the container is used, the simpler it’s opening and closing mechanism should be.

For the cotton balls and ear tips in your bathroom, for example, these are items that are used almost daily, perhaps even twice a day. Same goes for the sugar and salt in your kitchen, coffee and tea leaves. Such containers are better off with the place-on rubber-lining lid than the hinge lids. Screw-on lids are also recommended.

For your children's toys, you are better off with the place-on-and-shut lid than those with locking clips. If putting away items that are used only once a year – say, Christmas decorations – then buy storage containers with the locking clips rather than the place-on lids.

4. Avoid aluminium lids

Another mistake to avoid with lids is buying storage with aluminium lids (actually, any metallic lid including aluminium, brass or low-grade stainless steel).

Metallic lids are coated with a layer of protective covering, but the frequent exposure of the open-shut mechanism eats away at this protective layer, causing the lid to rust.

Storage containers with metallic lids are often found on spice jars, honey jars and other glass jars used for storing food in the pantry. They are also common on canisters.

Always buy containers with plastic, glass, silicon or faux bamboo lids.

5. Avoid mismatched pieces

Lastly, avoid buying mismatched storage containers. The reason for this has nothing to do with function but all about aesthetics. Matching containers look gorgeous when they’re displayed in your home. They look orderly, thoughtful and easy on the eyes. Mismatched containers can create an eyesore – they look disorderly and without thought, never mind how gorgeous they are on their own. At the minimum, buy at least two matching pieces for each type of container. Then buy as many matching ones as your space can allow.