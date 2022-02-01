Give children gift of time

Father and son

It’s those little things we do with our children which remain engrained in their memories.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • When exchanging vows, we have best intentions our marriage will outlast and outlive those of our peers.
  • Most of us want to give our children things we did not get. 

If tomorrow never comes, by Joose brings back nostalgic memories. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.