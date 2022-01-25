When men are abused emotionally by women

Emotional abuse

Emotional abuse comes in many shapes and forms.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • As men, our nature is such that we crave honour from our better halves.
  • Any man undergoing psychological abuse is carrying a heavy weight of shame.

The emotional abuse of men by women is a taboo subject. Emotional abuse is an unseen plague that's affecting many marriages. It has been worsened by Covid-19 when men have suffered job losses and pay cuts.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.