Forget pepper on the nipple, this is how to gently stop breastfeeding your toddler

Stopping a toddler from breastfeeding and unbuttoning your blouse at a family event to remove the boob is not for the faint-hearted. Many mothers use unconventional methods, from applying aloe vera or pepper to the nipple or sleeping in a separate bedroom to traveling for two weeks.

Lilian Kagilo, a makeup artist, vividly recounts her unconventional methods for weaning her son off the breast, who was about one year and eight months old.

"Stopping him from breastfeeding was a real struggle," she says. Her friends had suggested she apply aloe vera to her nipple.

"I was told that since aloe vera was bitter, he would quit. The first time he tasted it, my son cried and turned away. I thought it worked. But by the third attempt, he had gotten used to the bitterness and continued latching, so it was not effective in the long run," she says.

Undeterred, Lilian turned to pepper, believing it might be a more potent deterrent.

"I was determined to stop breastfeeding, so I applied pepper on my nipple. This time, it was me who experienced the intense irritation and itching. I washed it off immediately, and fortunately, my baby never had the chance to taste it," she says.

Finally, the 27-year-old admits that the most innovative approach involved her son’s fear of insects.

"I knew he was terrified of dudu (insects), so I wrapped black cellotape around my nipple to simulate a 'dudu.' When I called him over to see the 'insect' on mommy’s breast, he was so scared he did not even want to look,'' she says.

Lilian admits going for nights with the tape on and pretending to be crying from the pain of the ''dudu''. The fear tactic worked for Lilian's son, he quickly forgot about breastfeeding.

Her determination, she says, stemmed from a practical need. "My son was not a very good eater and would avoid solid food, knowing there was milk coming from mummy. However, after the change, since he now had no option of milk, he started eating better and crying less, especially when given porridge," she laughs.

Reflecting on her experience, Lilian notes, "What your child dislikes the most can be used to your advantage. Every child has something they don’t like."

But is it safe?

For many mothers, the decision to stop breastfeeding their child can stem from demanding jobs or a desire to foster independence in their child. While these methods might be motivated by practical concerns, they can pose risks to a baby's health and well-being.

Dr Emily Njuguna, a pediatrician, warns against abrupt weaning methods:

"We don't encourage women to stop breastfeeding their babies without the guidance of a self-care practitioner because women tend to use inappropriate things to stop the baby from latching on the breast. Some of these ways are not safe for the baby. Usually, the best way is to separate for a few days, and then the baby can detach. Mother’s milk will start to decrease, and then the baby may stop breastfeeding because of the separation," she says.

Several circumstances might necessitate weaning, "The healthcare system now supports mothers in successfully breastfeeding up to the two-year mark. However, some women struggle with milk supply, especially when returning to work. Some workplaces do not accommodate milk pumping, leading to reduced milk production. The more you empty your breasts, the more milk is produced. The higher the demand, the greater the supply," the doctor says.

Dr Emily says some mothers require professional guidance.

"If a mother is unwell and needs to take medication that could be harmful to the baby, such as chemotherapy for cancer, the decision to stop breastfeeding is made in consultation with the healthcare provider. In such cases, we may advise the mother to pump and dump the milk until the drug clears from her system," she says.

The benefits of breastfeeding beyond infancy are well-documented. Dr Emily highlights, "Breast milk significantly improves a baby's immunity. The younger they are, the less developed their immune system is. Breast milk acts as a buffer for their immune system. It also enhances the bond between mother and baby and supports the development of the baby's organs."

For mothers facing challenges with breastfeeding, Dr Emily offers alternative solutions, "If the baby does not want to latch on, the mother can pump and provide milk via a bottle or spoon. Additionally, breast milk can be mixed with weaning foods once they are cooked and cooled down."

This is the fourth part series on Breastfeeding to mark World Breastfeeding Week.