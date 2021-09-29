Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

Toyota FJ Cruiser
Pool

DN2

Prime

Did you say you want to get yourself the Toyota FJ Cruiser?

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

Baraza, hope this finds you well. I am a fan of your column. Let me admit that I am a lover of the Toyota FJ Cruiser which meets my standards of a sturdy car to which I want to upgrade for off road and use in rough terrain. Please advise on cost, consumption, maintenance and availability of spare parts.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.