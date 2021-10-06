Climate change and construction: What if wood is our saving grace?

Wooden building

A wooden building. Wood is both renewable and recyclable.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Syovata Ndambuki

What you need to know:

  • Our habitat, the earth, which we share with other living things is choking on carbon, and in return, it is choking us back.
  • The construction and housing industry is responsible for at least 38 percent of the world’s carbon print.

In the Drowned World, a science fiction novel, the author, J.G Ballard, explores the idea of a world that is completely flooded in water due to climate change. Cities float on water and eventually sink. In the book, all the ice caps have melted, the sun is an ellipse and what’s left of the human population can only live on the North and South poles.

