Break-ups don’t have to be ugly

We stop affirming and demonstrating love to our spouse in the privacy of our homes where there are no flashing cameras and profile updates.

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • We spend a lot of resources putting up fronts, looking to impress others than building a foundation for our relationships.
  • We stop having serious, uncomfortable conversations that address the uncomfortable situations in our marriage.

We are used to witnessing dramatic, tear-filled, insults-ridden break-ups that are escorted by threats once a marriage ends. So, when the Machakos governor calmly confirmed the announcement by his then-wife that their marriage had come to an end, we all gasped, looked at them and held our breaths.

