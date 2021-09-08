Why husbands need to listen to wives

couple

I think I know why the Bible says that he who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Karimi Gatimi

We were terribly late with paying a recurring monthly bill. Hubby said that since we had faithfully paid up before, he would talk to the person in charge, and they would be gracious enough to give us time to settle it.

