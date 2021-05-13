Karanja David
Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

Culture

Prime

Renowned crooner’s fall from topping Benga charts to squalid Nakuru slums

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Benga musician David Karanja Githendu made his first million just two years after he started out.
  • With the money came the bottle, which gobbled up his cash before it could begin fattening his wallet.

David Karanja Githendu nursed big dreams in 1989, the year he released his first single. He was keen to sing his way into unimaginable riches, then give back to society by building a state-of-the-art music school in Gatanga, Murang’a County – his home village.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME How renowned Benga crooner lost his fame and fortune

  2. Taming Nairobians’ rage on film

  3. Personality of the week: Jacky Nyaga 

  4. PRIME Delivered from alcoholism 

  5. PRIME Vanguard, CRV, CX-5, Outlander or Subaru Forester XT?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.