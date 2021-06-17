Leila Mohammed's career in journalism and her love for Mogadishu

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • During her childhood, Leila Mohammed had so many dreams of what she wanted to become.
  • Leila is a role model to many with whom she readily shares valuable nuggets of wisdom.

NTV's Leila Mohammed is arguably the best female crime TV reporter in the country. In 2018, she was the only civilian woman to go to Somalia during an African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) sponsored trip to see how Kenyan troops served.

