Gospel singer Mirugi Dishon in a cell as police probe Nakuru pastor’s death

Gospel singer Mirugi Dishon, real name Paul Mathenge Wanderi, is in custody as investigations into the death of his ex-girlfriend, Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru Githigi, continue.

Mr Wanderi will remain in custody until March 24 when a ruling will be made on his application to be released on bond.

According to his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, a post-mortem conducted at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH) indicated that Wanjiru committed suicide by asphyxia.

However, Corporal Japhet Omutelema of Kasarani DCI offices is seeking custodial orders to conduct a more comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Mr Wanderi told the police that he had left Ms Wanjiru inside his house at Maziwa area of Kahawa West within Kasarani Sub-county, Nairobi, as he headed towards Thika Superhighway.

He later tried calling her but she did answer his calls prompting him to return to the house, where he claims he found her unconscious, hanging on a bedsheet from the frame of his wardrobe.

Gospel artiste Mirugi Dishon, real name Paul Mathenge Nderi, and Nakuru pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru Githigi. Photo credit: Pool

The suspect told investigators that he untied her and called his neighbours to assist. He then rushed her to Jacaranda Maternity Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Wanderi later carried Ms Wanjiru’s body in his personal car to Kiamumbi police station, where he was referred and escorted to Kahawa West police station before taking the body to Kenyatta University Mortuary.

He was then summoned to the police station, where he was detained.

Cpl. Omutelema is seeking orders to conduct a post-mortem, record statements comprehensively, and have Mr Wanderi undergo a mental assessment.

Asphyxia is secondary top neck compression by a broad thing consistent with a bedsheet as alleged.

Dismissing the possibility of murder, lawyer Njiru told the court that the post-mortem was witnessed by the detective and two independent pathologists— one representing the deceased’s family and another representing Mr Wanderi.

Mr Njiru told the court that Mr Wanderi’s continued incarceration is unnecessary and it curtails his freedom. He said nothing could change the scientific investigations that had established that the suspect had nothing to do with the pastor’s death.

Mr Wanderi was arrested last weekend after reporting Ms Wanjiru’s death.

Cpl. Omutelema told the court in an affidavit that Mr Wanderi reported the incident on March 18.