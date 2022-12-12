Gospel artiste Kimani Thomas: I’m not losing hope, I will bounce back from stroke

Most Benga beat fans of Kimani Thomas were shocked when, in 1991, he announced that he would no longer sing secular music but use his talent in the gospel industry.

But he did, and still made a name for himself in the industry.

And now, with him being sick and needing about Sh10,000 every week to manage his condition, Kimani remains unbowed.

“Doctors had expressed hopelessness in my case, as they operated on my head twice...I in the process lost my eyesight but I remained stubbornly hanging on to faith that I shall live,” Mr Kimani told Nation Life&Style on the phone.

“As all near me gave up on me, my spirituality insisted that God was not done with me and I will bounce back.”

Mr Kimani had initially captured the imagination of his fans together with Musaimo wa Njeri in Mbiri Young Stars Boys Band, credited with famous tracks like Phyllis Nyaguthií and My Dear Kwaheri.

Without notice, Mr Kimani says he was no longer interested in secular music, terming it as too risky for his soul, and announced that he intended to deliver music in its most pure form to Jesus Christ.

He then released fast moving hits like Githeremende and Ng'ondu ciake Irúgarúge, which spread like bush fire and served to bond both his old and new fans.

Kimani then founded Kimani Thomas Productions where many of the current big names in Central Kenya gospel industry found a mentor and a producer.

Among his most successful artistes are Sarah Kiarie and Stanley Njoroge of the Kamúrigo track.

Mr Kimani was living his dream until March 2019 when he suffered a stroke, and his life changed. He says that the attack happened inside a matatu as he was headed to his home in Eastlands, Nairobi.

“It marked the nasty turn in my life and as I soldier on outside the studio and away from the airwaves, I remain optimistic that I will soon get back to crooning,” he says.

Mr Kimani has since moved from Nairobi to his rural home in Naivasha from where he gets money for his medical bills from well-wishers.

“It is a tough way to live...My investments have been eaten to their knees by the medical bills that include medicines, physiotherapy and reviews. But I’m better every dawn and I remain focused to regaining my wellness and crooning abilities,” he says.

The artiste adds that his ailment has only solidified his faith in God and love for life after death.

“Many get impatient with my stubbornness to remain alive...I have been through hell...it’s baptism with fire. But if you had a glimpse into the core of my faith, God is all over there saying I will soon meet my redemption from this ill health,” he concludes.