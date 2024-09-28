Bongo Flava artiste Nay Wa Mitego faces charges for song criticising President Suluhu's government

Bongo Flava artiste Emmanuel Elibariki, popularly known as Nay Wa Mitego, has been charged by the National Arts Council (Basata) with four offences related to his controversial song, ‘Nitasema.’

Nay arrived at Basata’s offices in Dar es Salaam at 6pm on Friday, September 27, 2023, where his lawyer, Jebra Kambole, addressed reporters outside the offices, stating, “Basata has charged Nay with four offences.”

He said the first charge alleges that Nay released the song without Basata’s permission, violating Section 25 of the council’s regulations.

The second offence involves claims that the content of the song incites unrest by alleging that the government is involved in kidnappings and murders.

“They say there are some sections in his song, which provoke unrest by claiming that the government is involved in abductions and killings,” he said.

Kambole said the artiste is facing the third charge of allegedly misleading statements that the government has set up projects, but has failed to develop them, which Basata interprets as a critique of the government’s performance.

“They said the third charge is that the government has not implemented certain projects,” he explained.

The fourth charge facing Nay is that the artiste is allegedly intending to strain diplomatic relations by referencing Rwanda and Congo in his lyrics.

“There are lines in the song that mention Rwanda and Congo. They argue that he has insulted other nations, which could lead to conflicts with those countries,” he added.

In light of these allegations, Basata has given Nay a seven-day ultimatum, until October 4, to provide detailed explanations for each charge.

“We will sit down and discuss; if they have misinterpreted, we will clarify the actual meaning,” he said.

However, Kambole criticized the council's approach in this case, stating, “This method is not good, to be honest, because Basata is the complainant, the prosecutor, and the judge in this situation.”

Despite the ongoing controversy, Nay remains steadfast in his commitment to his fans and the issues he addresses through his music.

“I have nothing to repay my fans other than to speak out for them. What we are doing is justice, and justice elevates a nation; I must continue to do so,” he asserted.

Since yesterday, Nay’s supporters have rallied, raising a total of Tsh13 million (Ksh614285) as a gesture of appreciation for his efforts in highlighting crucial social issues.

“What I am doing resonates with Tanzanians; that’s why they have been able to do something significant like that because they respect and value my contribution,” Nay expressed.

Previously, Nay had informed his followers via Instagram about his summons by Basata regarding “Nitasema.”

While Basata’s Executive Secretary, Kedmon Mapana, denied any formal summons, Nay’s song has sparked widespread discussion for its bold content, addressing pressing issues such as the rise in kidnappings and allegations of police involvement.

As of now, “Nitasema,” featuring fellow artiste Raydiace, has garnered more than 780,000 views and continues to resonate with the public amid ongoing debates about its message.