‘Unbwogable’ duo turned down Sh10 million offer to endorse KANU’s presidential aspirant

A few days before the 2002 general election, renowned Kenyan hip-hop group Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji received a mouth-watering offer of Sh10 million to endorse the candidacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta, but they turned it down.

Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji, then in their early 20s, had just released the smash hit Unbwogable, produced by legendary music producer Tedd Josiah.

The song was immediately adopted by the late President Mwai Kibaki's Narc coalition as the official campaign song that swept him into State House after 24 years of rule by his predecessor, the late Daniel Moi.

In a recent YouTube interview on The Wicked Edition with Dr Kingori, former rapper Gidi Gidi says the song boosted Narc's popularity so much that they were visited by KANU agents with a counter-offer just days before the election.

"Some KANU agents came to us at night and suggested that we sell them the song. We were supposed to go back to the studio that very night and change everything and say we now support KANU and Uhuru Kenyatta and these guys offered us Sh10 million in cash. They came with the money in the boot of their car. Gidi Gidi recalls.

But they refused the offer.