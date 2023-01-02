Tributes pour in for 'Vioja Mahakamani' actor Gibson Mbugua

Fellow thespians, friends and relatives have eulogised veteran ‘Vioja Mahakamani’ actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua as a man who went out of his way to help others.

Mr Gathu, who played the role of a prosecutor in the popular court comedy ‘Vioja Mahakamani’ was one of the pioneers in the local entertainment scene. He was known as a no-nonsense ‘prosecutor’.

Veteran actor Hiram Mungai with Shammer Kiawa, senior producer in charge of drama KBC (centre) and producer director Ben Ngui (left) at Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua's memorial service on January 1, 2023 Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

During a memorial service held at the ACK St Catherine at Mihango, fellow actor Hiram Mungai popularly known as Ondiek Nyuka Kwota eulogised Mr Mbugua as a brother with whom he had stayed for a long time.

“Although he is gone, legends like him do not go away. He was one of the greatest artists that we have had, we will always remember him,” Mr Mungai said, adding that Mr Mungai emphasized the need to support families.

“He always taught us the importance of family. I remember him telling us there is no need for us to have children if we cannot be there for them. He believed in education and invested in it,” he added.

Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua's family led by his widow Margaret Njeri and children, Ian (left), Grace (centre) and Teresa (second right) with family friend Michael Njoroge during his memorial service on January 1, 2023 Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

Mr Mbugua’s family described him as a father who always supported them.

Mr Mbugua’s daughter Grace Gathu said: “I always keep asking myself why God took him away from us even after we had sacrificed everything that we had as a family to restore his health. It is God who knows.”

Fellow Vioja Mahakamani actors praised Mr Mbugua for supporting the team that has entertained Kenyans for close to three decades.

Mr Mbugua, who acted in the programme for close to three decades, left behind a widow and three children.

Veteran actor Hiram Mungai at Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua's memorial service on January 1, 2023 in Nairobi. Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

He was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020. His daughter Grace offered to donate a kidney that he hoped would save her father’s life. He underwent several surgeries to restore his health but died on December 22 last year.

Actor Gibson Mbugua of the television series Vioja Mahakamani. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Vioja Mahakamani is a popular Kenyan comedy programme that has been on air on the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation for close to 30 years.