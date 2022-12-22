'Vioja Mahakamani' actor Gibson Mbugua dies





Veteran Kenyan actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua, known for his role as prosecutor in the court comedy Vioja Mahakamani is dead.

In August this year, Mbugua underwent kidney transplant at a hospital in Eldoret.

"Good morning friends and family... This morning I have received a phone call from Mediheal Hospital informing me that our brother Gibson has rested. It's been a journey but in all God is still on the throne," his family said.

Mr Mbugua was admitted to hospital in July after well-wishers, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, came through for him in a fundraiser. A total of Sh6 million was raised for his treatment.

After a successful surgery, he expressed his gratitude to all well-wishers who supported him with the hospital bill.

He particularly thanked the then Head of State Mr Kenyatta for donating Sh2 million as well as his colleagues Lucy Wangui (Magistrate), Mathias Keya (Alfonse Makacha Makokha) and Hiram Mungai (Ondiek Nyuka Kwota).

“I am so thankful to Kenyans who came through for me. I could never appreciate them enough,” he said.

In an earlier interview, the actor had disclosed how his treatment for kidney failure had depleted his family’s finances.

He narrated how costly dialysis treatment had driven him and his family over the edge leaving them helpless and with no choice but to appeal for funds from Kenyans of goodwill to finance his surgery and post kidney transplant treatment.