Can bold social media posts affect future job prospects? HR experts weigh in

Your digital footprint and online activities can have a big effect on how attractive and visible you are to potential employers. But if you are making bold posts, be it anti-government, it can also be viewed as reckless, denying you job opportunities.

As Kenyans protest, should you share your bold stand on social media if you are employed or eyeing a job? How do you ensure your employer does not find offence in your social media posts?

Kennedy Wanjama, an ICT diploma graduate, says that it is a coin-flip scenario. He admits that, although he writes such posts, he is scared that future employers can see him as unfit.

"The opinions of potential employers may differ depending on what they do. From my posts, some employers may view me as a leader who stands up for what I believe is right while others may see them as harmful to the organisation," he says.

If it is calling out the wrongs in society, Tiffany Wanjiku, a social development worker, believes that one should share their opinion and join in calling out such ills, so long as you are not attacking your employer.

Though her job requires her to uphold a certain culture, hence restricting her online behaviour, she says at the end of the day she is a human rights defender, hence, "it is okay to do the right thing; to call it out as it is."

However, Harriet Mwende, an office administrator argues that these bold posts can dent one's career.

"There is an unsaid rule; if you can't say it in a job interview you shouldn't post it online. People evolve and your past posts may not be a reflection of who you are now but employers may not see that therefore affecting your career," she says.

Differing with Harriet, Bravin Yuri, a sociologist, says that bold posts are like a double-edged sword to an employer depending on their principles.

"If a potential employer knows you are vocal they will probably want to avoid you but also on the other hand if they are good employers then they will want to tap on your rich voice," he says.

However, at the crux of posting, Bravin notes that one's conviction should be their guiding light. "The internet never forgets. If you believe in what you are saying then you can defend that stand over the years but if you do not, then it can affect you."

They agree with Bravin, Betty Wanjiru, a communication assistant shares that these bold posts are a two-way street depending on the industry, culture and how one presents their views.

"They are more of a personal view but to some employers, they are controversial posts. Several factors can make you lose the opportunity such as company policies and professional image but to some, it may align with the company values."

But then most organisations try to project an ideal of outward presentability and uphold a culture on how people who work for them are expected to behave. This is because consumers form opinions about companies by what they see online - and this extends to what their employees behave like online.

From a human resource expert standpoint, Nelly Akungu, a Human Capital Consultant, says that depending on the tone and language used, social media posts can have a positive or negative effect on one's future employment status.

"It is not bad to come out and post what you feel on social media but how are you doing it? Is it respectful?," she says.

Posts that incite the public or promote violence despite the need for change can one day bite you. Other than posts criticising the government and institutions, Ms Akungu shares that sometimes what one posts has a direct reflection of one's character.

"You do not go to work and leave your character at home. For instance, there was this candidate who had shared a post of themselves in an entertainment joint and based on their dress and location, they did not qualify for the job because of the company values and culture," she says.

What are jokes and memes? "In an ideal world, it should not be because you just saw a post and re-shared to create humour but unfortunately, we are human and we judge by what we see."

On his part, Vincent Mulungwa, a talent specialist, shares that whereas company policies can pose a threat to strong political affiliations, posts that have no general misdemeanour can pass.

"It is a 50-50 scenario depending on an individual's discretion. If you feel your right to express yourself is more of an advantage and it strongly appeals to you…then well and good," he says.

But why are employers keen to know what one posts on social media? Isn't that infringing on one's personal and private space?

"Someone's online presence to some extent is an extension of that person. I think what employers are really looking at when checking out prospective employees' pages is what type of content they post and how they present themselves to the world, as it may give a general sense of the person," he says.

However, Mr Mulungwa shares that companies can strike a balance between promoting freedom of speech and not breeding a non-controversial workplace by educating their employees on how their social media presence affects the business.

"Let them understand what you, as an employer, deal with and how certain posts can affect the business either positively or negatively."

Though humans are biased, Mr Mulungwa says that posts on social media should not be used to determine a prospective employee's employability, unless the posts are radical.