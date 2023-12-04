Brown Mauzo's truth about marriage with Vera Sidika

According to Mauzo, (Fredrick Mutinda), the relationship with socialite Vera Sidika came to an end in June this year, even though he officially announced the breakup in August 2023.

Mauzo has revealed that before the final separation he had left the marriage on multiple occasions due to various reasons that were not aligned with his desires.

Despite the complexities, he expresses no regrets, emphasising the positive aspects of the relationship that brought two beautiful children into their lives.

Vera, he says, converted to Islam to be with him.

"God has plans for why it happened like that... Life has to go on. In the same way, she should not regret it," Mauzo says, adding that he had no qualms living under the shadow of the socialite.

Q. What was your marriage like?

It was a great marriage, marked by actions that surpassed anything I had experienced before. Vera did things that surprised and amazed me.

I prefer not to delve into the specifics of how our love story began, as I want to maintain a positive perspective on her side. As long as we were okay, that is what mattered.

At the start of our relationship, she lived in Mombasa. One day, she called me expressing her desire to convert to Islam, envisioning us as a Muslim couple. This was a significant sacrifice she made for the sake of our marriage.

Religion holds great importance to me, and she embraced Islam, adopting the name Zara. This gesture deeply touched my heart, and I realised the sincerity behind it, although initially, I had reservations, suspecting it might be for publicity.

At that time, I was navigating the challenges of another relationship on the brink of divorce. Despite the complexities, I decided to embark on a relationship with Vera. The introduction of the religious aspect made me take our connection seriously.

Q. What led to the break up, and did you make efforts to salvage the marriage?

Initially, we didn't opt for counselling, but we did make attempts to sit down and address our issues. Unfortunately, those discussions didn't lead to a resolution.

Concurrently, numerous factors played a role in the breakdown of the marriage. Throughout the relationship, as time passed, familiarity set in.

After being together for over a year, you become accustomed to each other. For instance, actions that initially seemed intimidating might be perceived as a change in the other person. Everyone has their vulnerabilities, but when it appears that the other person is not meeting expectations, it can lead to fatigue in the relationship.

This was precisely what happened. Moreover, life often signals that there might be better alternatives outside of the current relationship.

Sometimes, individuals entering a relationship are still healing from previous experiences. Before deciding to part ways, various factors usually come into play, rather than a single incident, so I cannot solely attribute the break up to Vera's actions; both of us played a role in the dissolution of our marriage.

It's also good to clarify that taking her passport was not the sole cause of our breakup, there were numerous other contributing factors.

Q. Is it true that Vera was the one financing you and taking care of all the bills?

I have never been financially dependent on any woman in my life. During our relationship, she had a penchant for the spotlight and enjoyed showcasing her money.

It wasn't a competition as we each had our own goals. And I've never lived in a woman's house for an extended period. When we initially connected, Vera lived in Mombasa, and I was based in Nairobi.

Given that most of my businesses were in Nairobi, we decided on a compromise.

I suggested commuting to Mombasa, but she felt it wouldn't work, so she relocated to Nairobi. Together, we sought out a neutral residence where we began cohabiting until we officially got married.

Our first home was in Kilimani, and after the birth of our child Asia, we moved to another place.

I want to clarify that at no point was I ever financially supported, and in my relationships, I do things out of love. That's precisely why I don't feel the need to address certain rumours.

Q. What have you learned from your marriage with Vera?

Nobody is perfect in all relationships. We haven't been flawless, and there were instances when I chose to step away from the marriage. I've taken this step multiple times, intending to prevent any harm to either of us.

However, she wasn't in favour of me doing so. During the final instance, I walked away and reached out to her brother, recognising that things weren't working well.

I had attempted to maintain composure, but my mental well-being was compromised. Friends used to send me videos and photos of her activities when we were not together, adding to the pressure.

Since announcing the breakup, I no longer receive such updates since our friends are aware that we are no longer together.

Q. There have been rumours that you are involved with Kabinga Junior, who is known to be Otile Brown's close female friend. Have you moved on?

I am currently collaborating with a certain brand, and there is a possibility that I will become their brand ambassador soon. The videos and photos of us dressed in matching black attire are related to this project.

However, everyone needs to continue with their lives. While Kabinga and I were acquainted, we hadn't met before.

Our closeness developed over time, and unforeseen circumstances led to where we are now. I had initially planned and focused on marriage with Vera, but life took unexpected turns.

It's important to note that I do not engage in infidelity in relationships and my commitment is solely to one person at a time. It's important to emphasise that neither Vera nor I have initiated divorce proceedings at this time.