Universities go toe-to-toe in national drama, music and film competition

The sixth edition of the Kenya Universities Performing Arts Association (KUPAA) National Drama, Music, and Film Festival is underway.

The theme for this year’s event is: “Embracing performing arts for social and behaviour change”. National Secretary General Patrick Ogutu said the regional showcases will be held in various locations across the country this month.

In Coast and Eastern, competitors will gather at Lukenya University to fight for the few slots at the national event, while the Metro region will be at MultiMedia University Karen Campus on Magadi Road in Nairobi.

Western and Nyanza regions will battle it out at Rongo University in Migori County, while Murang’a University in Murang’a County will host the Central and Eastern regional final.

There are new entrances, among them Koitalel University, United States International University - Africa, DALC Talent Centre Kisumu Campus and the University of Mexico.

Mr Ogutu said Coast/North Eastern Region will be led by Mr David Juma from Technical University of Mombasa, Central and Eastern will be under Mr John Mutua, Metro region expects more than twelve universities will be led by Mr David Maccan from Africa International University.

Nyanza and Western are under Dr Lilian Odero from Maseno University and Rift Valley, whose showcase will be at Highlands University, will be under the stewardship of Dr Solomon Kaptingei.

“This is a student-centred festival, where all planning favours the students. The students are closely involved in the planning and running of the festivals,” Mr Ogutu told Nation.

Mr Ogutu said the KUPAA calendar favours talent development and research for job creation. Adjudicators will select the best items to battle out at the Nationals from November 8-16 in Nakuru.

National Student Council chairman Joseph Ombija said students are fully involved in decision-making as guided by the Kenya University Deans of Students Association (KUDSA).

“The National Organising Committee together with the Egerton Local Organising Committee is excited to announce that preparations are in full swing,” Mr Ombija said. “This year, our theme, ‘Embracing Performing Arts for Social and Behaviour Change #JibadiliUbadilike,’ aims to harness the power of Drama, Radio, Film, Visual Arts and Film to inspire positive transformation within our communities.”

The festivals will showcase an array of performances from talented groups and individuals across the country, emphasising the critical role that performing arts can play in addressing social issues. The competition will comprise more than 22 genres of thought-provoking performances, whose aim will be to foster dialogue and encourage action towards behaviour change that benefits society.

The regional festival will take place from October 11-27 at regional halls chosen by the regional representatives, which will be followed by the national competition.