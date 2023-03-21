Kenya Film Commission proposes to accredit local and international filmmakers

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) is seeking to accredit local and international filmmakers to help in streamlining service delivery.

Associations or organisations in the film industry will also be required to register with the commission.

According to KFC, service delivery has been limited due to a lack of adequate data on those participating in film production.

The fragmentation and lack of coordination among film practitioners has led to exploitation, hindered growth, lowered credibility and unprofessionalism.

Local filmmakers will be required to pay Sh2,000 for the accreditation with an annual renewal of Sh1,000. Foreign filmmakers will pay $50, while trainee or student filmmakers will pay Sh500 with annual renewal of the same amount in subsequent years until graduation.

Associations will be required to pay Sh5,000 with an annual renewal of the same amount so as to receive a certificate of compliance from KFC.

“At the moment, there are many informally trained practitioners in the industry who do not meet the skill set required by the market. Therefore, the commission seeks to improve the credibility and professionalism of the practitioners of the Kenya film industry through the operationalization of the coordination and certification programmes. In addition, it seeks to develop standards and raise the quality of products and services in the industry,” reads part of the proposal document by KFC.

“A successful Coordination and accreditation programme will benefit the Film Industry Satellite Account (FISA) created to establish the economic contribution of the Kenyan film industry to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The overarching objective of the account creation is to quantify the revenue generated through local film and filming activities.”

Filmmakers will be required to apply online for the accreditation. For one to be approved they must be a filmmaker, association or organisation. Others who will be accredited include foreign filmmakers and trainee (student) filmmakers.

Successful candidates will be issued a professional identity card or an authorisation certificate.

“Any local filmmaker seeking accreditation must be formally trained and demonstrate experience in the film industry by a portfolio of works done. Show evidence of letters of recommendation from previous employer or commissioning clients. Renewal will be subject to having undergone a training in film ethics and copyright short course offered by the commission or its partner institutions,” reads part of the proposal document by KFC

Foreign filmmakers will be issued with a letter of authorisation instead of a professional identity card to the film agent who is processing certification on behalf of the foreign filmmaker. Only upon issuance of this document can the film agent be eligible to apply for a film licence from the Kenya Film Classification Board.