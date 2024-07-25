'I stand for justice': Actress and model Wanjiku Stephens turns activist

Wanjiku Stephens, a rising star in Kenya's entertainment industry, has swapped the glamour of fashion shows for the grit of street protests.

In an exclusive interview, she talks about her journey from school drama clubs to billboards, and why she's now using her platform to demand political change.

She is best known for her role in the TV drama series Maria.

Have you always wanted to be on the screen growing up?

Yes! Being in the media space has always been my passion. I’m glad to be living the dream.

Where did it all begin?

In Form 1, I was in the drama club, but I briefly joined badminton thinking it was better. Eventually, I was drawn back to the arts and became the entertainment captain at Chinga Girls High School, which is known as Our Lady of Fatima. I also participated in our school's Culture & Talent Day and was the first runners-up as Face of Chinga.

Wanjiku Stephens hit the limelight as an actress and then a fashion stylist. Photo credit: Pool | Nation

Do you remember the very first time you hit the limelight?

After high school, I took computer classes at K-Citi in Eastleigh, where I won a modelling pageant. Later, I participated in a pageant at Nairobi Aviation and became the first business student to become a Miss of the school.

How has the journey been so far?

It has been amazing, with every day being a learning process due to the industry's constant changes. Every step and every hurdle has had its lesson and I’m glad to have come this far.

What are some of the exploits you've made that you only dreamt of in the past?

I've worked in various roles in the media space, from acting to styling and even appearing on billboards as well as TV commercials.

What are some of the hurdles you've come across along your path?

The industry is challenging because auditions often come with preset expectations, making it hard to break in. One casting director was particularly insensitive, telling me that acting wasn't for me instead of offering constructive feedback, but I was able to stand my ground and the rest is history. In the activism field, while championing change I have also experienced some of my content getting flagged yet it’s factual information but we will not relent.

Any films you are working on that you can disclose?

None at the moment, but I'm working in a different capacity as a fashion stylist and it’s fulfilling. It’s a space I’ve always wanted to be in.

Is acting and fashion your forte or are you into other ventures?

I wear many hats and I'm not confined to one field. I run Weka Step, a community helping people, especially children in children’s homes. I'm also a content creator, using my platform to share my passion for fashion, styling, and most recently activism.

Over the past few weeks, you have chosen to be at the frontline of the call for change in Kenya. Why the move?

I’ve always been at the frontline for change and good governance. I stand for justice and against corruption that is prevalent everywhere.

How's it going so far? Any hope that the system will meet the demands? Hopefully, the needs of Kenyans will be met as the constitution is for and by the people. We are simply asking for our rights.

What ails our country according to you?

According to me, two issues are ailing our dear country and both point to the leaders. They are greedy and lack honesty and accountability.

Some hold that your activism will affect your brand and you might miss out on some endorsements. What are your thoughts?

This is all I have to say concerning that. If I miss out on endorsements, it means they were never the right fit in the first place. Those endorsements would be siding with the oppressor and enabling injustice which we have been standing against.

Are you planning on going into any elective position soon?

Never say never, but it's not something I'm currently focused on. At the end of the day, God has the final plan. If that’s the plan he has for me, then so be it. But for now, we are not losing focus.

What should we expect next from Wanjiku Stephens?

So much is in store. I’ll ensure I keep up with daily interactions with the community, as well as creating more content.