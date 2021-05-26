Why scientists want stopped pneumonia trial revived

WHO has identified the need for formal evaluation of a hypoxaemia threshold at which children should be targeted for oxygen therapy.

By  Leon Lidigu

  • The multi-centre trial in Kenya and Uganda was designed to determine whether oxygen does save lives in children with saturations of 80 to 92 per cent.
  • Kemri says low-resource settings have largely been forgotten and lack the capacity to deal with pneumonia.
  • Medical bodies in Kenya and Uganda found that the trial was being conducted to the highest standards.

An intense campaign by a Ugandan resident that halted a vital study on medical oxygen for children with pneumonia has done more harm than good, according to experts.

