Why researchers support single Covid vaccine dose

Covid vaccine

The government has since created a list of priority groups that will get the jab first.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Scientists now want a strategy that will help in limiting the stock-outs.
  • Expert says this data is only limited to the two vaccines that are part of the study: Pfizer and Moderna.
  • The two vaccines in the study received the earliest efficacy results and were later approved for use.

Walking into a Covid-19 ward is a nightmare that can best be told by those who have tested positive and come out of it alive.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.