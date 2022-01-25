Why Burundi has the highest malaria transmission in EA

Homes on the shores of a swollen Lake Tanganyika in Bujumbura, Burundi.
Photo credit: JAMES KAHONGE I nation media group

By  James Kahongeh

Features Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While other African countries have brought their transmission rates down in the last 20 years, in Burundi, cases of infection have been going in the opposite direction, rising more than twofold two years ago, the Malaria Journal observes. 
  • Like elsewhere in the region, expectant mothers and children aged below five years are the most vulnerable demographic to malaria. 


Spectacular geography of mountains, water bodies, farmlands and cultural diversity make Burundi arguably one of the most stunning countries in East and Central Africa. 

