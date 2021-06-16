We must change tack to make progress in the war against HIV

As Africans, we must embody the spirit of Ubuntu—that is, that we are only people through other people.

By  Aeneas Chuma

UNAIDS Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa

UNAIDS

What you need to know:

  • We must shift our focus and remove the factors that create vulnerability to HIV
  • The eastern and southern African region remains the most affected by HIV in the world

Forty years ago, on June 5, 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report described five cases of pneumocystis pneumonia in gay men.

