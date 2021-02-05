Vaccines alone will not end the Covid-19 pandemic

Thirteen months ago, the world was introduced to Covid-19.

Scientists worked fast and, currently, there are over 50 vaccine candidates undergoing trials. At least one of these has been authorised and recommended by the WHO for Covid-19 prevention; some vaccines have been approved for emergency use in specific countries; more continue to undergo clinical and pre-clinical trials. This is good news, but let not vaccines give us a false sense of security. Vaccines alone will not end the pandemic.

Sars-Cov-2 is a fairly new virus – its pathogenic properties, epidemiological, immunological as well as mutation patterns are yet to be fully elucidated.

Although there is no evidence yet to suggest the variants reported increase disease severity, transmissibility appears to be increased, resulting in alarming upsurges in infection. Additionally, re-infection has been shown to be possible. Also, thus far, the virus has not shown evidence of being resistant to existent vaccines; although this may change.

This is where social and human behaviour comes at play for prevention.

Even with vaccines, prevention measures that target people, proximity and time are as crucial now as during the initial stages of the pandemic.

Wearing masks properly, hand washing with soap and water or use of hand sanitiser, maintaining physical distance, good ventilation, staying home if unwell, maintaining quarantine as necessary; all these measures together are the mainstay to halt transmission.

The vaccine is but an additional tool; prevention of Covid-19 should be a comprehensive package.



