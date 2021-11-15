Superbugs, the next big pandemic

salmonella

An illustration of some salmonella bacteria.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

At 5pm on a Friday in April last year, Macknophear Mohammed,27, walked a kilometre to the labour ward at Kilifi County Hospital.

