Relief at last for Alzheimer’s patients

Alzheimer's

While dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with one’s daily life, Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Symptoms usually develop gradually and worsen over time
  • The drug’s price is about ($56,000) Sh6 million annually and Sh465,000 per infusion
  • In Kenya, and Africa generally, information on Alzheimer’s disease is very limited, if not outdated

After almost two decades, people with Alzheimer’s can now breathe a sigh of relief.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.