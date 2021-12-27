New way of making man, wildlife co-exist

Maasai chiefs and their counterparts from Southern Africa.
Chiefs from Maasai community with some of their Southern African counterparts during a meeting to deliberate how to enhance the role that traditional leaders across African countries play in wildlife conservation.
Photo credit: CECE SIAGO i NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

It’s a unique thing to drive through Amboseli National Park, located near Mount Kilimanjaro, bordering Kenya and Tanzania, and not miss the sight of a herd of cattle grazing. And just 100 metres afterwards, there is a herd of elephants roaming beneath the mountain.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.