At last, here’s a resort that is built out of nature

Breakfast with Kier and Sandy Price overlooking Lolldaiga Hills at Olepangi Farm. Photo | Rupi Mangat

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • In a few years, the couple turned Olepangi into a beautiful home, lodge and a working farm with their prized horses nicely settled in
  • The word Olepangi is the Maa word for the indigenous tree

“Olepangi was like our child, a fierce determination for it to succeed,” states Elizabeth Loker. In 2011, she and her husband Clinton Lucy, both keen polo players began looking for a place to call home, and where they could keep their horses and pursue their love of riding. Having played polo often in Timau, they put the word out. “It has the best weather and is not far from Nairobi for weekends,” Loker quips.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.