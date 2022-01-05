Lung cancer diagnosis nightmare and the costly journey of seeking treatment

Dickson Munala, a lung cancer patient and advocate.
By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • According to Prof Fredrick Asirwa, an oncologist and haematologist, lung cancer treatment can cost between $10,000 (Sh1, 130,000) to $50,000 (5, 650,000).
  • This is because lung cancer is not one disease. It depends on the molecular targets as well as the stage of the disease and patient-related factors. 

On one evening in 2016, Dickson Munala, 67, from Maraka village in Webuye, Bungoma County, collapsed in a toilet while at home. Then, he was living in a company house, seven years after losing his job as a supervisor at Webuye Pan Paper Mills. 

