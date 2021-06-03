Hope for heart, diabetes patients in new plan

Cardiovascular diseases make up an estimated 25 per cent of hospital admissions countrywide.

By  PAULINE KAIRU

  • Introducing table banking for the groups was a great additional solution to patients' financial strain
  • Overall, women—who made up 69.9 per cent of the participants —experienced greater blood pressure reductions than men
  • The combined intervention proved especially beneficial for patients with uncontrolled hypertension at baseline

A new treatment programme for heart disease and diabetes in western Kenya could turn around patients’  lives, a study has shown.

