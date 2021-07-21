Heavy drinking of alcohol linked to 740,000 cancer cases

Alcoholism

Study shows link between alcohol and Cancer

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Study noted that there is a need for effective policy
  • There is low awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer risk

A new study has linked alcohol consumption to about 740,000 cancer cases diagnosed globally last year.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.