Half of people with flu-like symptoms have Covid-19, scientists warn

Positive cases of Omicron variant will present themselves largely like the common cold.
Positive cases of Omicron variant will present themselves largely like the common cold.
By  Mary Wangari

What you need to know:

  • Take a coronavirus test if you have cold-like symptoms, experts have advised.
  • Over the past one week, there has been an explosion of new symptomatic cases.

Half of the people exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, bouts of headache and sore throat actually have Covid-19, scientists have warned.

