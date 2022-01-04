Half of people with flu-like symptoms have Covid-19, scientists warn

Half of the people exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, bouts of headache and sore throat actually have Covid-19, scientists have warned.

Over the last one week, there have been an “explosion” of coronavirus cases catalysed by the latest Omicron strain, as described by the team of researchers based at the Zoe Covid in the United Kingdom.

According to the medics who collected feedback from the general public while tracing the pandemic, 144,000 people are estimated to contract the virus daily before starting to feel ill.

Covid-19 has been manifesting itself as a mild illness to most people whereas some show no symptoms at all.

Experts, however, caution that the malady can still be lethal to some people, especially those who are yet to receive the jabs.

“Take a coronavirus test if you have cold-like symptoms. Over the past one week, there has been an explosion of new symptomatic cases.”

“Positive cases of Omicron variant will present themselves largely like the common cold beginning with runny nose, sore throat and headache. To confirm this, you just need to enquire from a friend who recently tested positive,” stated the lead scientist, Prof Tim Spector.

“In order to save lives, we must urgently change public messaging,” emphasised Prof Spector.

Analysis from initial surveys had shown the Omicron strain to be a bit mild with less serious illnesses and hospitalisation compared to other variations.

That said, with such monumental wave of infections, a large number of people will require hospital admissions, with most healthcare givers taking sick leave due to Covid-19 related illnesses.

In attempts to curb the surging infections, health authorities had advised people to conduct lateral flow tests before joining family and friends during Christmas and New Year festivities.

The rapid tests help to identify asymptomatic cases, therefore minimising the risk of mass infections.

Over 1.3 million people in the UK tested positive for Covid-19 as of December 16, according to the latest estimates.

The figures were the highest ever to be recorded by the Office for National Statistics since the research began.

As of December 22, only three days to Christmas, the number of new coronavirus cases reported in England hit 106, 122, for the first time surpassing the 100,000 cases recorded daily.

This translates to one in every 45 people or 2.1 per cent of the UK’s population over the last week.