Evolution of cancer treatment in Kenya and East Africa

KUTRH radiation therapist technician Bradley Ahaza operating a Linac Accelerator machine.
  • A diagnosis of cancer is often, but not certainly, followed by surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy depending on the type of disease an individual is diagnosed with.
  • Today, scientific discoveries have given rise to more drugs known as immunotherapies, a type of treatment that helps the immune system fight the disease, and targeted therapies.

Landmark discoveries in the past 30 years in cancer prevention, screening, and treatment have changed the prognosis of the once incurable disease. Recent decades have witnessed a remarkable improvement in many aspects of oncology from better understanding the causes, both lifestyle and biological, and enormous progress in developing more effective treatments for many forms of cancer. 

