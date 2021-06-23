Danish app the new kid on telehealth block

Mypocketdoctor

A user of MyPocketDoctor app.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Patients on the platform pay between Sh974 for consultation of any medical condition
  • MyPocketDoctor kicked off in the Scandinavia market
  • However, telemedicine in Africa is still hampered by low access to basic infrastructure


Nairobi’s fast internet access, a relatively high smartphone penetration and a rise in demand for contactless healthcare has kept the telemedicine sub-sector competitive.

